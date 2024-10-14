Jeff Lebby provides clarity for touchdown Brylan Lanier gave up against Georgia

Photo courtesy: Georgia Athletics

When Mississippi State faced No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, safety Brylan Lanier had his arms wrapped around Georgia receiver Arian Smith at the five-yard line and appeared to let him go. Smith then score and gave UGA a 34-10 lead.

Sunday on X, Lanier posted a statement and included that he was hit before the play, felt dazed and didn’t know the ball was caught. He also mentioned that he had a minor concussion and then later deleted the post.

Mississippi State head football coach Jeff Lebby addressed the situation during his Monday press conference. WATCH: