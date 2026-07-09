Joseph Stone to not serve as Interim in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Just two days after announcing that he would be the interim, Joseph Stone announced that he wouldn’t be able to serve.

According to Stone’s Facebook page, he says he can’t serve in the position because of an oversight in qualifications.

The qualifications are set by the Mississippi School Boards Association.

He says, although he believes he does meet those qualifications, he respects the Aberdeen School Board’s decision.

And believes that it was in the best interest of the children of Aberdeen.

He says that although he’s disappointed, his commitment to the students and families of the City of Aberdeen is unwavering.

Stone says that he will support whoever the board names as the interim.

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