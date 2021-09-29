Judge denies Josh Duggar bid to dismiss child porn charges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge in Arkansas has denied motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against former reality TV star Josh Duggar. Also Monday, U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks denied motions to suppress statements Duggar made to investigators and photos that were taken of Duggar after he was arrested. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count if convicted. Duggar has denied the charges. Brooks has set the jury trial for Nov. 30.