Juvenile charged in fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police make an arrest in connection with the June 16th crash that left one young man dead.

Friday, after consulting with the District Attorney and Mississippi Highway Patrol, Columbus Police arrested a 16-year-old, reported to be the driver in that crash.

The juvenile is being charged with Felony Murder and Felony Fleeing (Eluding Law Enforcement) in the case.

CPD investigators say the juvenile unlawfully fled from officers during a traffic stop, and the resulting crash caused the death of Christopher Bankhead, a passenger in the car.

Bond was set at $250,892, and the juvenile was taken to a detention facility.

Since the case involves a juvenile, the identity and photo will not be released at this time.