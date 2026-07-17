Keep Columbus Beautiful partners with Waste Pro to host Free Tire Drop-Off event

Tire Drop Offs (Slide 1)

Tire Drop Offs (Slide 2)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’ve got any old tires lying around and are looking to clean things up, then you are in luck.

The Keep Columbus Beautiful organization is partnering with Waste Pro to host a Free Community Tire Drop-Off event.

This will allow community members to safely and conveniently get rid of unwanted tires.

You can drop them off this Saturday from 8:00 am until 2:00 pm at 6 different locations, including: 1520 College Street, across from Tampico Bay, the East Columbus Gym at 222 Lawrence Drive, and the North-Trotter Convention Center Parking lot at 402 2nd Avenue North.

Propst Park, 300 Tuscaloosa Road, and 299 Marguerite Drive.

The initiative is to help prevent illegal dumping, reduce mosquito breeding habitats that can spread disease, and protect the environment.

For more information, you can contact Keep Columbus Beautiful organization at (662)205-6419 or email them at kmb.columbus@gmail.com.

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