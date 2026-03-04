Key takeaways from the House hearing on Minnesota fraud with Tim Walz and Keith Ellison

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison faced questions from the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, in a hearing that focused on the state’s massive fraud scandal and the Trump administration’s recent immigration surge.

The questions largely fell along party lines. Republicans asked about the fraud scandal, while Democrats focused on the immigration crackdown, which the White House also portrayed as a campaign against fraud.

The committee released a report before the hearing saying Walz and Ellison covered up evidence of fraud in the state. The committee’s chair, Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said testimony and documents showed Walz and Ellison “lied about their knowledge of the fraud, and retaliated against employees who dared to raise concerns.”

The report claims the Minnesota Department of Education paid into a $250 million fraud scheme by the nonprofit Feeding Our Future despite “identifying serious program deficiencies.”

Walz said the fraud “happened on my watch, whether it predated me or not,” but defended his administration’s handling of allegations, and cooperation with federal investigations.

He and Ellison were grilled repeatedly about when they first learned about fraud in the state, and how they addressed those allegations.

Walz and Ellison defended handling of fraud allegations, criticized Trump immigration crackdown

Walz said in his opening statement that the Trump administration “singled out and targeted” Minnesota “for political retribution at an unparalleled scale.”

“Under the guise of combatting fraud, the federal government has flooded Minnesota with masked, untrained and unaccountable agents who are wreaking havoc in our communities,” Walz said.

He said the surge of federal agents was billed by the White House as being intended to fight fraud, but he said it actually hurt that effort. Walz pointed to mass resignations at the local U.S. Attorney’s Office amid the surge, potentially hampering ongoing fraud investigations and prosecutions.

Walz sought to turn the tables on Republicans, asking Comer to “call the president and tell him it’s time to put some U.S. attorneys over there to prosecute fraud. I’ll sign on with you.”

Ellison echoed Walz’s criticism, saying the immigration enforcement surge hurt the state.

“Operation Metro Surge did nothing to address fraud in our state. It harmed our economy,” Ellison said.

Walz also defended the state’s social service programs, saying that “although Minnesota’s programs have overwhelmingly achieved their intended purposes, they are not immune from fraud.”

Walz and Ellison were joined at the witness table by Rev. Mariah Tollgaard, a senior pastor of Hamline Church United Methodist in St. Paul, Minnesota, who became a prominent voice advocating against the ICE operation. Tollgaard appeared as the Democratic minority’s witness.

She said the surge has led to children “now practicing two kinds of drills at schools.”

“One, for an active shooter, and one to protect themselves from their own government. That is not security. That is a nation failing its children,” Tollgaard said.

Republicans frequently clashed with Walz and Ellison, calling for sworn depositions

Comer, the chair, said fraud in Minnesota was a “failure of leadership, plain and simple.” He and other Republicans said Walz and Ellison should be deposed under oath.

“One wonders whether either of you should bear some personal responsibility for the billions of dollars siphoned off by fraudsters under your noses,” Comer said.

Majority Whip Tom Emmer challenged Ellison about a December 2021 meeting with staff at Feeding Our Future, the nonprofit at the center of a massive fraud scandal in the state.

“When did you personally become aware of the FBI investigation?” Emmer asked. Before Ellison could answer, Emmer demanded Walz and Ellison appear for sworn depositions.

Emmer accused Ellison of having “actively obstructed this investigation in exchange for campaign donations, a quid pro quo.”

Emmer was among several Republicans who peppered Walz and Ellison about when specifically they became aware of fraud allegations and investigations tied to them.

“We are left with two questions: One, ‘What did Gov. Walz and Keith Ellison know about the fraud?’ And two, ‘When did they actually know it?'” Emmer said.

In one particularly heated exchange, South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace accused Walz of being unprepared for the hearing. She said spending on autism programs in the state has increased dramatically, and asked Walz to explain what she called the “Minnesota math” behind that increase.

“Do you know what this is spending-wise per child in the fraud for autistic kids in Minnesota?” Mace asked.

Walz replied, “I’m not here to be your prop, but go ahead and tell us.” Mace shot back, “Is doing Minnesota math a prop? This is math, we’re talking about fraud.”

Mace claimed spending on the state’s autism programs rose from $1 million in 2017 to $343 million in 2024.

In another tense moment, Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins called on Ellison to step down from office, saying he’s “not leading” in the effort to combat fraud.

“The attorney general of the state of Minnesota should resign,” said Higgins, who focused on remarks in which Ellison said his office’s jurisdiction is limited.

Ellison defended his office, saying “we punch above our weight.”

Democrats focused on cuts to Minnesota federal funding, ICE and Operation Metro Surge

California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the committee, set the tone for Democrats on the committee, accusing the Trump administration of being disingenuous in its effort to root out fraud. Garcia said it was used as an excuse to launch Operation Metro Surge, an influx of thousands of federal agents into the Twin Cities. The administration said last month that it would begin to wind down the operation.

Garcia said the Trump administration has “taken from food assistance” and health care, while it

“super funded terror on American streets,” referring to the rapid expansion of immigration enforcement.

Several Democrats, including Walz, brought up the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were gunned down by federal officers. He criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who initially described them as engaging in domestic terrorism. Noem was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee elsewhere on Capitol Hill.

Illinois Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi moved for the committee to subpoena Noem, claiming that her own agency is rife with “corruption and waste.” He pointed to a pricey ad campaign featuring Noem.

Another Democrat, Missouri’s Wesley Bell, moved to subpoena Greg Bovino, the U.S. Border Protection commander who originally led Operation Metro Surge.

