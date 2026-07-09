Kia recalling almost 463,000 Tellurides that may catch fire while being driven or parked, agency says

(CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Kia America is recalling almost 463,000 Telluride midsize crossover SUVs from the 2020-2024 model years that could catch fire while being driven or parked, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

The front power seat motor may overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob or an improper repair during a prior recall, and the result could be a fire while the vehicles are being driven or parked, the agency says.

As a result, the NHTSA is advising owners of the affected Tellurides to park outdoors and away from structures until the latest recall repair is done.

Dealers will install an electronic fuse assembly free of charge, the agency says, adding that letters notifying owners about the issue are expected to be mailed on Aug. 13.

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