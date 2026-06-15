King named interim director, associate dean for MSU’s CITE

Stephanie King (Photo by Beth Wynn)

STARKVILLE, Miss.— According to an MSU Press Release, Stephanie King is the new interim Executive Director/Associate Dean of Mississippi State’s Center for Innovation in Teaching Excellence.

King will lead the university’s hub for instructional innovation that partners across all disciplines to advance teaching effectiveness, supports emerging classroom technologies, and ensures MSU faculty have the tools and resources needed to deliver an exceptional educational experience.

“Dr. King genuinely understands what faculty need to thrive in today’s higher education environment,” said Susan Seal, dean of MSU’s College of Professional and Continuing Studies, which houses the center. “I am confident her vision, commitment to student success, and her collaborative spirit will not only serve our students, faculty, and partners well, but also guide us in becoming a model for institutions across the nation.”

King brings more than two decades of academic leadership, research, and service at MSU to her new appointment.

As a professor and graduate coordinator in MSU’s Department of Technology, Leadership, and Design, over the years, she oversaw graduate programming across a doctoral program and two master’s degree programs in community college teaching and workforce education leadership. Seal said King’s additional role as interim department head gave her valuable experience leading faculty and staff and managing resources, while balancing faculty needs with university priorities.

King’s prior work as a curriculum coordinator with MSU’s Research and Curriculum Unit gave her hands-on experience leading the development of statewide vocational-technical curricula for secondary and postsecondary programs, Seal added.

Her research in community college leadership, student success, workforce education, and online learning aligns directly with CITE’s mission of empowering faculty to excel in today’s rapidly changing higher education landscape, according to Seal. King’s work has appeared in numerous leading journals and publications, including the Community College Journal of Research and Practice, and she has presented at several national conferences. Additionally, she has secured grant funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service, and the Appalachian Regional Commission, while also chairing or co-chairing dissertation committees for more than 50 doctoral students and serving as major professor for hundreds of graduate students.

King holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Mississippi University for Women, as well as a master’s degree in animal physiology and Ph.D. in community college leadership from MSU.

For more information about MSU’s Center for Innovation in Teaching Excellence, visit www.cite.msstate.edu.

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