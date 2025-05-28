Law enforcement sees 50% decrease in holiday traffic fatalities

ALABAMA (WCBI) – This Memorial Day Holiday Weekend was safer in Alabama than last year’s.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency saw a 50% decrease in traffic fatalities this Memorial Day compared to 2024. Three people lost their lives on the state’s highways.

The state’s waterways were also safer. There were no reported boating fatalities this year.

In all, troopers with the Highway Patrol Division investigated 316 crashes, wrote nearly 1,900 speeding tickets, and made 29 arrests for Driving Under the Influence.

They also issued 224 seatbelt violation citations.

On the water, the Marine Patrol Division made 12 BUI arrests, issued nearly 1100 Marine Safety Warnings, and conducted 726 vessel stops.

The Memorial Day Weekend also served as the kick-off for ALEA’s “101 Days of Summer Safety” campaign, which runs through Labor Day.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.