MDWFP partners with 223rd Engineer Battalion of the Mississippi Army National Guard to repair State Park in Sardis

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – A park in Grenada is getting a much-needed facelift.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks recently partnered with the 223rd Engineer Battalion of the Mississippi Army National Guard to make repairs at John W. Kyle State Park in Sardis.

Soldiers painted cabins, along with carpentry work, maintenance projects, and installed new light fixtures.

MDWFP and the National Guard unit hope campers and visitors enjoy the new renovations for years to come.

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