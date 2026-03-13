LCCT students wrap up Spring Break with high-tech fun

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County students wrapped up the Intersession week of Spring Break with some high-tech fun.

High school students from the Engineering and Robotics program at the Lowndes County Career Technical Center introduced 4th through 6th graders at West Lowndes to some of the concepts…and fun gadgets… that they work with in their classes.

The high schoolers demonstrated a few different types of robots, including robot dogs and their more human-like counterparts.

There were also some high-flying drone demonstrations.

What may seem like novel, high-tech toys are likely to be real-world tools when these students enter the workforce, and instructors say getting them interested and engaged at an early age makes them more likely to check out Engineering when they get to high school.

“Excited about coming to school. Yeah, we do math, English, reading, and stuff in class, but there are also some other great opportunities for the students at an older age, once they get into high school, where they can come to the CTC and take other classes or get a chance to drive a drone, be a part of the robotic team, be familiar with robotic dogs, because those robotic dogs are used in the military. It’s quite flattering. It’s very rewarding as a teacher nowadays to be able to teach and see the students’ lightbulbs come on, because they get really excited about the learning process,” said Engineering Instructor, Coach James Perkins.

“Like all the little stuff that goes into Engineering at the CTC. All the stuff that we can do and can get and all the little stuff that’s out in the world,” said West-Lowndes High School Junior, Tyanthony Culpepper.

Lowndes County’s Spring Break continues through next week.

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