Leader of Mississippi Hospital Association fired by board

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The leader of the Mississippi Hospital Association has been fired, according to Mississippi Today.

This decision by the board came just one day after Governor Tate Reeves announced a plan in hopes to save rural hospitals in the state.

Tim Moore has led MHA for over a decade.

His last day in his current role was September 22, but he will serve in a different position until November 30 to smooth out the transition.

Mississippi Today said the Mississippi Hospital Association will immediately begin its search for a new President and CEO.

Over the summer, several hospitals cut ties with the state’s hospital association following a $250,000 donation from the group’s political action committee to the Democratic candidate in the governor’s race, Brandon Presley.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter