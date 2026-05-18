$23 million to be invested into local economies across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Over $23 million is being invested into local economies across the state.

Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement today.

The funds from the Community Development Block Grant will address infrastructure needs as well as provide support for community development.

Out of the 23 million dollars, over 5 million will be invested into sewer and water improvements locally.

Those include Houston, Pittsboro, Plantersville, Rienzi, Starkville, Union, Union County, and Vaiden.

Programs approved for the funding had to meet three specific requirements: Benefit low and moderate-income people, help prevent or eliminate slums or blight, and address needs resulting from conditions that pose a serious threat to the health or welfare of the community without other financial services to take care of them.

The CDBG program was created in 1974.

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