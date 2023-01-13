Lisa Marie Presley, only child of Elvis and Priscilla, dead at 54

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WCBI) – It may be news out of California, but it’s sure to be felt from Tupelo to Memphis.

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died Thursday evening at a Los Angeles area hospital.

Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the day after suffering a possible cardiac arrest.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, announced Lisa Marie’s death in a statement to People Magazine.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in Memphis in 1968. She was only 9 years old when her father, Elvis Presley, died. In her 30’s she would follow in his footsteps, recording her first album. She would release 2 more.

She was married 4 times, notably to Michael Jackson and Nicholas Cage. She had 4 children, 2 with her first husband Danny Keough and 2 with her 4th husband, Michael Lockwood. Her oldest son, Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

Lisa Marie had just made an appearance at the Golden Globes Awards supporting Austin Butler, who picked up a Best Actor award for playing her father in Elvis .

Lisa Marie Presley would have been 55 next month.