Local business helps students get ready for first week of school

Superior Financial Solutions hosts its 2nd annual Back to School Drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As some students prepare to return to class this week, one Columbus business is making sure they have what they need to start the school year.

Superior Financial Solutions hosted its 2nd annual Back to School Drive on Sunday, July 19 — giving away 200 backpacks filled with school supplies.

CEO Shaquayla Sherrod said the team aims to give back to the community year-round, including during tax season.

Students who stopped by were also offered free food and chance a to cool down from the heat.

“I like seeing the kids, I just like having fun. I like getting with my team so we can come up with new ideas … I think it’s important to support the people who always support you, the people who come into your business. I wouldn’t have a business if it wasn’t for the people…if it wasn’t for the support I was getting generally, so I think it’s always important to pour back out the people who give to me,” said Sherrod.

Workers gave also students encouraging words as they picked up their school supplies.

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