MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been five years since 28-year-old Kris Haywood was shot to death during an armed robbery at the Local Express Service Station in Macon.

Four suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the murder.

But new developments in the investigation resulted in those suspects being released on bond, and investigators re-thinking the direction of the case.

The community and the district attorney have come together to move the case forward.

“Local businesses in Noxubee County offered a $5,000 reward for any information about the murder Christopher Haywood and as district attorney, I offered a $5000 match for that reward,” said District Attorney Scott Colom. “Because it’s very important that anybody that has information about this murder come forward.”

Haywood was a beloved member of the Noxubee County community.

At the time of the shooting, WCBI caught up with Leo Hamill who worked at the gas station.

Hamill said Haywood had only been working there for a few months before he was killed.

“He was a young outstanding person in this town his granddaddy was a preacher here for a long while,” said Hamill.

Colom said this investigation has suffered some setbacks.

“Unfortunately, there wasn’t very much physical evidence collected at the time which has made it difficult and also the investigation has taken some twists and turns that were unexpected,” said Colom. “But I’m going to do everything in my power to try to solve this case. It seems like Mr. Haywood from other accounts was a fantastic person, a giving person, and his family has been very understanding and patient so I’ll never give up.”

Colom said he hopes this reward will encourage anyone with any information to come forward.

“We have to treat everybody like it was our loved one,” said Colom. “If our loved one had been murdered we want justice and so the Haywood family deserves that too.”

If you have any information on this case and would like to reach out, you can contact Colom here.