NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – All hands are on deck for the unofficial start of summer.

From clothing to furniture stores, you could find different sales across the area during the Memorial Day weekend.

A number of local businesses said they saw an uptick in foot traffic during the holiday.

“We did see a lot of people come and visit us, a lot of repeat customers, but also we saw a lot of new faces here. We thank everyone that comes to see us, said Myra Gallegos, owner of Bella Casa Furniture.

Other local businesses said they had a larger crowd than expected on the holiday.

Bella Casa owners said they have to prepare months in advance for their busiest seasons, like Memorial Day.

Visit your Bella Casa’s website for more information about the store.

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