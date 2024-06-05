Local farmer explains how to protect your crops from summer heat

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Chad McComic has been farming his whole life. He’s seen wet years and dry years in these fields.

He also knows the impact weather can have on a crop in Clay County. Right now, is the time to have the plants that thrive in heat in the ground.

“Your summer vegetables are your cucumbers, squash, tomatoes, watermelons, and peppers because they all take the heat very well. Blueberries and blackberries are coming in right now, but obviously, those are bushes you plant in the fall and winter months, to have a crop for the summer,” said Chad McComic, CM Farms owner.

McComic also said if you are planting this summer, you may have to change up your entire routine.

“You have to shift because of the heat and water. Water is the biggest thing. You have to put a lot of water in these crops when it gets real hot,” said McComic.

Water is crucial for the plant to survive. However, farmers must watch for any changes in color, like brown or yellow leaves.

“Too much water is a bad thing, also not enough water is a bad thing. You just have to do trial and error, and your plants will talk to you and tell you if you got too much water, or too little,” said McComic.

McComic said there are several steps you must take in order for your plants to produce, and your phone or computer can be as helpful as a shovel in a garden.

“The first thing is to make sure you have adequate fertilizer. Your plants are like us, they will tell you when something is wrong. With technology, like Google and Plant Finder, you can identify your plants. You can look and use the photo app to scan and so research and see what might be wrong,” said McComic.

McComic said using black plastic mulch on top of your crops, is a great way to keep unwanted moisture out of your garden. You can find more information about summer planting on USDA.GOV

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X