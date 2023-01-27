Local library shares how it adjusts to technology changing the world

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Staying relevant in a world of changing technology. That’s the challenge of libraries today.

Erin Busbea shared with Lowndes County business and community leaders how the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library System is tackling that challenge.

Busbea, the Director of the Library System, said today’s library is embracing changes in technology.

It can connect you to things like e-books and e-audiobooks. The staff welcomes people to bring in their own devices and access wifi too for leisure or serious matters like research or looking for a job.

There is also a wide variety of activities for kids and adults.

And Busbea said you can’t beat the price.

“We are probably one of the only free resources here in town, where you can come in; we’re not expecting you to buy anything. We just want you to come in. We want you to get a library card. We want to show you what we have to offer. We want you to come in, go to those programs, check out books, just sit and enjoy, because we have wi-fi, and it’s just really a cozy place,” said Busbea.

If you want to support the library, you can join Friends of the Library or go to the monthly book sales.

Busbea invited everyone to come in and let her staff show you what the library has to offer.

