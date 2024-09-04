Longtime Boys and Girls Club CEO honored for her service

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Zell Long, who was recently inducted into the Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame, was filling out forms to nominate a board member with the Oxford club, for the Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame, when she was told to hold off for now.

“Because they had submitted my name and I was selected”, said Long.

Long was one of five inducted into the third class of the Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs Hall of Fame.

The big honor came as a surprise to Long, who has been CEO of the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs since 2010.

Her affiliation with the group goes back to 1995 when she was recruited as a board member.

“When I look back over the information that was submitted, and how long I have been involved, some of the things I have achieved as CEO, it was humbling”, said Long.

The North Mississippi chapter has five locations, two in Tupelo, along with Oxford, Ripley, and New Albany serving more than 1600 members between the ages of 6 and 18.

Long oversees a staff of 9 full-time and 30 part-time staff and volunteers who provide not only fun activities, but also teach life skills.

That pays off outside of the club too. Members have an average grade point average of 3.5.

Long said its all about strong leadership, from board members, and those who serve daily at the clubs.

“Most recent, our board voted to make the salaries kind of competitive, we saw restaurant workers made more than our staff, the board saw the need to increase salaries for part time. Now we have a workforce career program where some of our members are able to work part time at some of our clubs”, said Long.

Recently, Long found herself in the middle of her fourth bout with cancer, and she suffered a stroke nearly ten years ago, but she says she is determined to push through.

“Even with this last surgery, prayers, people calling and telling me they were praying for me, I am grateful and blessed”, said Long.

For the future, Zell Long will cherish each day and she also will strive to set the tone for the North Mississippi Boys and Girls Clubs as she helps encourage and equip staff, volunteers and members to go from great, to elite.

Long is especially looking forward to next week’s grand opening of the new location for the Ripley Club.

