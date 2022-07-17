Low income home energy assistance program available for Mississippians

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Rising summer temperatures can often lead to costly energy bills.

But a program in Mississippi is helping families beat the heat.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services announces the low-income home energy assistance program.

LI-HEAP provides funding assistance to eligible households.

And there are a few options up for request like home energy bills, energy crisis, and the purchase, repair, or placement of air conditioners and heaters.

Applicant’s must be at or below 60% of the state median income to qualify for LI-HEAP.

” If you qualify for LIHEAP, you would also qualify for water assistance. To take assistance to those who need help with utility bills. For those homes and families who may be living in underserved and un insulated comes the conversation about weather weatherization programs to help those families and households have homes more energy efficient,” said Mark Jones, Chief Communications Officer.

You can find more information about the low income energy assistance program on the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services website.