Lowndes Co. Benefit Rodeo to take over Extension Service Arena this weekend

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Grab your boots and hat, the rodeo is coming to town!

The Lowndes County Benefit Rodeo is taking over the Extension Service Arena this weekend.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls will be taking part in all of the fan favorite traditional events, including bull riding, barrel racing, calf roping, and steer wrestling.

There will also be family activities like the gold rush and pig scramble for the kids, and the ladies’ calf scramble.

And it’s all for a good cause, or causes. Proceeds go to area non-profits, including Columbus Lowndes Humane Society, the Lowndes County Benefit Committee, and the Cattlemen’s Scholarship Fund.

You know, there’s a lot of need right here within our own county, and so that’s what this money’s for, to help people here. Help our neighbors, help our friends, help our community, and build each other up,” said Josh Tilly, MSU Extension Ag/Natural Resources Agent.

Gates open at 5 pm, and events start at 7 pm.

Admission is $20, but kids 5 and under get in free.

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