Lowndes Co. Supervisors address residential complaints at Hargrove Estate

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Management at a Lowndes County housing development is beginning to address some of its residents’ complaints.

District Four Supervisor Jeff Smith, who met with residents and management of Hargrove Estates last month, says some of the issues, such as the availability of fire extinguishers and air conditioning issues, are being addressed.

He also said progress is being made regarding sewage issues in the common areas. Smith said he has been told that the leaks have been capped off, but there is still some work to be done.

He said it is a start, and he wants to make sure things keep moving in a positive direction.

“We have the ball rolling, and the momentum of that needs to continue. There are quite a few other things that need to be taken care of in those apartments, meaning those houses, and management needs to know we’re not going anywhere. We’re going to be right here to work with them to make sure these issues get resolved,” said Smith.

Smith urges residents with issues to document the problems and turn them into a property management.

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