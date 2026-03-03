Lowndes County deputies arrest suspected trailer thief

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a stolen trailer case.

According to the department, a Facebook post showing a suspect stealing a trailer from a home led directly to an arrest and the recovery of the stolen property.

After the video circulated on social media, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old Michael Paul Hughes.

After further investigation, deputies located Hughes, took him into custody, and recovered the stolen trailer.

To report crimes or leave tips you always contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3-Tips app.

Tipsters will always remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers and are eligible for a cash reward if information leads to an arrest.