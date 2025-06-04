Lynn Spruill unofficially wins Starkville 2025 Mayoral Race

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The incumbent Mayor Lynn Spruill unofficially wins the 2025 Mayoral Race for the City of Starkville.

Spruill won with 1,823 votes against her opponent, Roger Bassett, who had 393 votes.

This will be Spruill’s third term as mayor.

Election Commissioners will meet in a week to count the affidavits and mail-in ballots to declare an official winner.

Starkville City Clerk, Lesa Hardin, said there are fewer than 10 affidavits and only 40-45 absentees by mail.

