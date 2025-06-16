Man arrested for credit card fraud in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Back in May, a report was filed about credit card fraud.

A victim reported that after losing their wallet, their credit card was used without permission at a business in Tupelo.

After further investigation, 38-year-old Eddie C. Upton, who is from Tupelo, was arrested and charged with one count of Credit Card Fraud.

Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Allen ordered Upton to be held on a $5,000 bond.

This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

