Man charged with felony possession of a weapon in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the charges of a man who was arrested in Noxubee County.

Joey Mays is facing two felony charges.

If you remember, earlier this week, WCBI reported that Mays had been arrested in connection with recent criminal activity in Mashulaville.

Mays is charged with Possession of a Weapon by a convicted felon and Possession of Stolen Property.

He was given a total bond of 35,000.

Stay with WCBI for more updates.

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