Man charged with motor vehicle theft in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A stolen side-by-side has been recovered by the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.

Now, Christopher Brock Eaves is being charged with Motor vehicle theft.

On May 24, Eaves allegedly took the side-by-side from the Mars Hill Road area.

According to Sheriff Mike Perkins, Eaves has been accused of stripping the cab and bed and selling it to another individual who was unaware it was stolen.

Deputies were able to locate the items and match the serial numbers.

Eaves was arrested and given a $5,000 bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.