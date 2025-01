Man killed in fatal collision with a school bus in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lee County man was killed after a collision with a school bus.

Coroner Carolyn Green said 64-year-old Arthur Palmer, of Saltillo, died at the scene.

The accident happened on Mount Vernon Road in the afternoon, on January 22.

Palmer was driving an SUV.

The SUV and school bus collided.

Tupelo Police say no students were on the Lee County School District bus at the time.

