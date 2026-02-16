Man receives 20 years in beating case

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County man is now serving 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for his role in a 2023 assault.

According to court documents obtained by WCBI, William Brooks was convicted of Aggravated Assault in January by a Webster County Jury.

The affidavit alleged that Brooks, along with Amanda Brackin and two other defendants beat Nicholas Bigham with a bat.

One of the defendants in the case, Jeremy Stephenson had his case dismissed in June of 2025.

Brooks and Brackin went to trial. Brooks was found guilty, but Brackin’s case ended in a mistrial.

Brackin’s case will be retried in Webster County.