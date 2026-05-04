Market Street Festival held Saturday in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are in the middle of Spring Festival season in North Mississippi, and this weekend’s weather was near perfect.

That helped bring out the crowds to the 30th Market Street Festival in Columbus.

For 30 years, the first weekend in May has meant one thing in Columbus: the Market Street Festival. And just like in years past, there was something for everyone: Arts and Crafts, good food, fun for the kids, and two stages of live music.

This year’s festival didn’t disappoint. Saturday’s weather was nearly perfect, and that had people in a looking, shopping, and eating mood.

Main Street Director Barbara Bigelow and Amber Brislin have been leading the team that organizes Market Street for years, and they are more than pleased at how this year’s event turned out.

“There’s a great crowd; everybody was ready to get outside this weekend after the rain we’ve had, so I’m just so thankful. You know we plan this event, and for it to come to fruition and have a beautiful weather day, we just couldn’t ask for more,” Amber Brislin

Their goal was for 30,000 people to flood the streets of Columbus for the festival, and at noon on Saturday, they weren’t too far off.

“We’ve got a huge crowd, probably equal to what we’ve had in the past on good days, and it’s only the middle of the day; we still have until 5 o’clock to go with the festival today. And we’re so proud to have been able to bring this to the community for 30 years.

Brislin says it’s the support from the community, the vendors, and sponsors that keep coming out that make Market Street so successful.

It’s the largest fundraiser for downtown Columbus. So we appreciate the community support, the vendors, the sponsors, everybody that’s out here attending, it’s just a great thing all around.”

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