MBI issues Silver Alert for Hattiesburg woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WCBI)- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Hattiesburg woman.

Virginia Barrett was last seen Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. in Hattiesburg at 87 Richburg Road, Apartment C1.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said she was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans.

She’s believed to be traveling in a 2016 black Jeep Cherokee with the tag number LNM559.

Investigators say she may be accompanied by a white dog.

Barrett suffers from dementia which may impair her judgement.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-744-0165.