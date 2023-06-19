MDHS makes replacement SNAP benefits available for some after storms

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some area SNAP recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits due to recent storms.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is making replacement benefits available for SNAP recipients who experienced a power outage of more than six hours due to recent storms in the area.

Those who think they may qualify need to apply through the Mississippi Department of Human Services website, mdhs.ms.gov, and follow the prompts for SNAP and replacement benefits, or they may visit their local county office.

You can also call the Economic Assistance Customer Service Center at 1(800)948-3050.

Requests must be made within 10 days of the date of the power outage.

