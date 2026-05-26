Military aircraft crashes near Noxubee and Kemper County area

NOXUBEE COUNTY/KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For the second time this month, a military aircraft has crashed in our area.

A T-45 Goshawk assigned to Training Air Wing One out of Naval Air Station Meridian went down around 12:30 this afternoon on private farmland in the Field Road area off of Highway 45 near the Noxubee and Kemper County line.

According to a Navy press release, both pilots ejected safely from the aircraft and are being evaluated at an area medical center.

Law enforcement from both counties and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on hand to secure the scene while personnel from Meridian began the process of recovering the aircraft.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the recovery efforts.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

NAS Meridian is home to Training Squadrons VT-7 and VT-9 of the Navy’s Training Wing One.

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