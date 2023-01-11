Mega Millions jackpot sits at $1.35 billion; next drawing is Friday 13

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – Mega Millions is more like mega billions because the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion.

There were no winning tickets bought last night.

So you still have a shot at being a lucky winner.

However, the next drawing will be on Friday 13, this week.

So if you do win, hold on tight to your ticket and cross your fingers.

The cash value sits at $707.9 million dollars.

