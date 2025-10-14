Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Estimated $600 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE)– The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $600 million for tonight’s drawing, with an estimated cash value of $277.2 million.

Adding to the anticipation, a $2 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Moss Point at Pilot Travel Center and a $2 million Powerball ticket sold at Mike’s Food & Gas in Coldwater remain unclaimed.

The Mega Millions ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball from the Aug. 26 drawing, earning the player a $2 million prize with the automatic multiplier. A day later, a ticket matching five white balls but not the Powerball earned another player $1 million. Because they purchased the $1 Power Play add-on, the prize was doubled to $2 million.

Tonight’s massive jackpot follows closely on the heels of one of the most remarkable streaks in lottery history. Just last month, the 2nd largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, a $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot, was won by two players in Texas and Missouri after a record-breaking 42 jackpot rolls. Another record-breaking run may be underway as Mega Millions continues its climb past the half-a-billion jackpot mark.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 10 pm. Tickets are $5 per play, and include an automatic multiplier to increase non-jackpot winnings up to five times.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $273 million, with an estimated cash value of $127.8 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $4.81 million with an estimated cash value of $2.25 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $72 thousand.

