MEMA sends out storm damage numbers from this past weekend

MISSISSIPPI. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is actively responding to the severe weather events that affected the state this weekend.

There are reports of homes damaged, trees down, flooding, and power outages due to the severe storms.

Unfortunately, there has also been one fatality in Jasper County and one injury in Pontotoc County reported to MEMA.

Initial damage assessments are underway, and 14 counties are currently reporting damage. That number is expected to change as the damage assessment process continues.

The counties reporting damage are Alcorn, Desoto, Forrest, Hinds, Jasper, Kemper, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Quitman, Smith, Sunflower, Tallahatchie, Tunica, and Union County.

MEMA encourages residents who have sustained damage from this severe weather event to file an insurance claim, take photos of the damage to the home, and report damage to their county/MEMA using the self-report tool.

