Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer Josie Todd will leave her mark for future titleholders

TUPELO & THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, MISS. (WCBI) – It is a busy week for Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer Josie Todd. She is involved in production numbers, encouraging pageant contestants and helping host the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.

But Josie has had a full schedule the past year. She won the title last July , and since then has been traveling the state, helping with MHP’s DRIVE Campaign, all while attending Ole Miss.

She is about to start her junior year, and last Fall she had a big idea, and it all started with one email.

‘In November, I wanted to make an impact that would last far beyond my reign, so I emailed our chancellor at Ole Miss and asked him if he would be willing to meet to discuss getting a scholarship for our future Miss Mississippi Teen title holders,” Todd said.

That email led to a meeting with Dr Glenn Boyce, and turned into a big opportunity for future title holders. Ole Miss will provide a full tuition scholarship for incoming freshmen who win Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer.

Creating opportunities is nothing new for Josie.