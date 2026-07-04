Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer Josie Todd will leave her mark for future titleholders
TUPELO & THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI, MISS. (WCBI) – It is a busy week for Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer Josie Todd. She is involved in production numbers, encouraging pageant contestants and helping host the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant.
But Josie has had a full schedule the past year. She won the title last July , and since then has been traveling the state, helping with MHP’s DRIVE Campaign, all while attending Ole Miss.
She is about to start her junior year, and last Fall she had a big idea, and it all started with one email.
‘In November, I wanted to make an impact that would last far beyond my reign, so I emailed our chancellor at Ole Miss and asked him if he would be willing to meet to discuss getting a scholarship for our future Miss Mississippi Teen title holders,” Todd said.
That email led to a meeting with Dr Glenn Boyce, and turned into a big opportunity for future title holders. Ole Miss will provide a full tuition scholarship for incoming freshmen who win Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer.
Creating opportunities is nothing new for Josie.
Her platform is called ‘Best Buddies’ and advocates for inclusion for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
‘It comes from my brother, who was born with an intellectual disability, watching his journey showed me how important inclusion is,” Todd said.
Josie made an educational video, with Hunter, and it is now shown in schools statewide through the Mississippi Department of Education. She credits the pageant with pushing her to do more.
‘Everything happens for a reason, if I hadn’t gotten this crown I wouldn’t have been able to do all this good, it is all thanks to the volunteer organization,” Todd said.
Josie Todd is hopeful her story will inspire other young ladies to create opportunities and empower others. She is also grateful to be part of a pageant, with a purpose.
The Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant continues Friday night, July the 3rd and finals are Saturday night, July the 4th. For ticket information, go to, missmississippivolunteer.com/ticket-sales