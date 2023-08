Mississippi continues trend of record-low unemployment rate

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There’s some good economic news for the state of Mississippi.

The state has hit a record-low unemployment rate.

July’s unadjusted jobless rate came in at just 3% breaking the previous record set last month.

In fact, this is the fifth month in a row that Mississippi has hit record-low unemployment.

