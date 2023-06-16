Mississippi continues trend of record low unemployment rate

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi continues its positive trend in the job market.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state reached a record low 3.2% unemployment rate in the month of May.

It’s also the third consecutive month the state reached a record low.

Since 2019, per capita personal income in Mississippi has risen by over $8,100.

That’s almost a 21% percent increase.

