Mississippi continues trend of record low unemployment rate
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi continues its positive trend in the job market.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state reached a record low 3.2% unemployment rate in the month of May.
It’s also the third consecutive month the state reached a record low.
Since 2019, per capita personal income in Mississippi has risen by over $8,100.
That’s almost a 21% percent increase.
