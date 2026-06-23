Mississippi cracks down on Medicaid fraud, 11 indicted

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced that 11 people were indicted for Medicaid fraud, for a total of more than $12.3 million.

“These indictments are just the latest efforts we are taking to fight waste, fraud, and corruption,” said Fitch. “I am proud to partner with President Trump to protect taxpayer dollars and ensure that money meant to help those in need is not stolen from safety net programs. I will remain laser-focused on rooting out fraud, recovering money wrongfully stolen from hard-working taxpayers, and holding fraudsters accountable.”

The following indictments were announced for fraudulent billing, wire fraud, and/or false documentation seeking to defraud the government:

Isluv Robertson , 36, of Jackson, Mississippi

, 36, of Jackson, Mississippi Shawncee Vassar-Cunningham , 51, of Olive Branch, Mississippi

, 51, of Olive Branch, Mississippi Katricia Smith , 47, of Olive Branch, Mississippi

, 47, of Olive Branch, Mississippi Sheila Boney Collins , 53, of Hollandale, Mississippi

, 53, of Hollandale, Mississippi Ahyana Nicole Crosby , 34, of Laurel, Mississippi

, 34, of Laurel, Mississippi Angela Nannette Crosby , 51, of Laurel, Mississippi

, 51, of Laurel, Mississippi Christopher Curtis Moore , 51, of Gulfport, Mississippi

, 51, of Gulfport, Mississippi Taylor Christian Rushing , 34, of Gautier, Mississippi

, 34, of Gautier, Mississippi Yolanda Evette Blackman , 54, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi

, 54, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi Linda Jenkins , 46, of Hermanville, Mississippi

, 46, of Hermanville, Mississippi Deja Almore, 30, of Yazoo City, Mississippi

If you suspect Medicaid fraud, you can file a complaint with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit here.

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