Mississippi governor proclaims June as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV say that Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed an official proclamation declaring June 2026 as Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in Mississippi.

In honor of the proclamation, Alzheimer’s Association staff, volunteers, advocates, and people living with Alzheimer’s gathered at the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion on June 15, 2026, for a ceremony hosted by First Lady Elee Reeves. Throughout June, the Governor’s Mansion will be illuminated in purple in recognition of the month.

More than 62,500 Mississippians age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, which represents 12.5% of the state’s senior population. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Mississippi ranks among the highest in the nation for Alzheimer’s mortality rates, and as many as half of those living with the disease have never received a formal diagnosis, leaving families without access to care planning, treatment options, and critical support services.

“We are so grateful to Governor Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves for welcoming our community to the Governor’s Mansion and for standing with Mississippi families affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Blair Ewing, J.D., government relations director, Alzheimer’s Association Mississippi Chapter. “This proclamation sends an urgent message. Awareness saves lives, and in Mississippi, we are committed to making sure every family has access to the support and resources they deserve while navigating a difficult diagnosis.”

Throughout June, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages Mississippians to prioritize brain health, learn the warning signs of Alzheimer’s, and support families affected by the disease.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, local resources, and how to get involved, visit alz.org/ms or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

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