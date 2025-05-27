Mississippi Governor to announce special session for budget

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves will officially announce the beginning of a special session.

It will begin tomorrow, May 28, at 11 am at the State Capitol.

Reeves said lawmakers will debate a $7.1 billion budget.

He’s asked them to fund core government functions but keep spending under control.

The governor had been hesitant to call a special session until House and Senate leaders could work out an agreement on the budget.

Talks had been stalled over what many call the “Christmas Tree” bill. That’s money legislators set aside for projects in their district.

Reeves said this should not be a long special session.

