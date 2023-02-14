Mississippi Lottery Corporation completes January transfer to state

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There has been one big winner thanks to the recent large lottery jackpots – the State of Mississippi.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its January transfer to the state for a touch over $13.26 million.

Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt credited large jackpots in three big games – Mega Millions, Powerball, and Mississippi’s Match Five for driving what he called exceptional January sales.

By law, the first $80 million of net proceeds each fiscal year goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects.

Anything over the $80 million mark is earmarked for the Educational Enhancement Fund.

All numbers are contingent on a financial audit.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter