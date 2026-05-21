MSU’s Hunter selected for prestigious Brooke Owens Fellowship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to an MSU press release, Mississippi State University industrial engineering senior Kyla Hunter has been selected for the highly competitive Brooke Owens Fellowship, a nationally recognized program supporting exceptional undergraduate students pursuing careers in aerospace.

A native of Columbus, Hunter serves as president of MSU’s National Society of Black Engineers chapter and as an elected student senator in the Student Association. Originally an aerospace engineering major, she transitioned to industrial engineering with the goal of exploring the intersection of engineering, aerospace, and public policy.

“I’ve always wanted to do policy and engineering,” she said. “This has been a dream of mine for a very long time.”

The Brooke Owens Fellowship connects students interested in aerospace careers with industry leaders, mentorship opportunities, and professional development experiences. Fellows also participate in a national summit and internship experience designed to prepare them for leadership positions in the aerospace industry. Hunter’s fellowship is June 1-July 31 and includes a summit in California where fellows from across the country will gather to collaborate and network.

“Policy and government are incredibly important,” she said. “It’s imperative that we put people in those spaces to make the right decisions because those two things affect everyone. I want to make engineering a safer place for everybody.”

Hunter’s interest in aerospace policy grew through previous fellowship experiences, including participation in the Zed Factor Fellowship, another aerospace-focused program that introduced her to mentorship and industry networking opportunities.

“Mentorship is important,” Hunter said. “Finding the people that really help you and make sure that you develop into what you want to do is so important.”

Hunter expects to graduate from MSU next May, with plans to pursue graduate studies in industrial systems engineering, engineering education or engineering policy, and eventually hopes to influence engineering policy and expand opportunities within her profession.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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