Mississippi politicians react to assassination attempt

All seem to be in agreeance and sorrowful for the situation.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Politicians react to the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Governor Tate Reeves posted on X, “Pray for President Donald Trump! Pray for the Trump family! Pray for the attendees at the rally! And please…Pray for America! God’s protection and grace, along with the vigilance of patriots, is the only shield against evil.”

State senators and representatives also react on social media, saying they are praying for Trump and expressing their feelings on political violence.

Senator Roger Wicker posted on X, “Prayers for President Trump. Glad he was able to walk away.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith posted on X, “I urge you all to join me in praying for President Trump.”

United States Representative Trent Kelly posted on X, “Prayers for President Trump and the victims of political violence. Thank you to the first responders and law enforcement heroes that responded so quickly. I have been on the receiving end of a political shooting and would not be here without the quick response by law enforcement.”

Congressman Bennie Thompson posted on X, “There is no room in American democracy for political violence. I am grateful for law enforcement’s fast response to this incident. I am glad the former President is safe, and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved.”

Congressman Michael Guest posted on X, “Haley and I are praying for President Trump, his family, and our country with the news coming out of Pennsylvania.”

Congressman Mike Ezell posted on X, “Suzette and I are praying for President Trump. Thank you to the first responders and to secret service for their quick action.”

