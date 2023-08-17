Mississippi students hit record high in state standardized testing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s students have hit a record high in the state’s standardized testing.

The Mississippi Department of Education has released the results for the 2022-2023 school year Mississippi Academic Assessment Program, or MAAP, testing, and scores are up across all subject areas.

The state averages show marked improvement in the percentage of students scoring Proficient or Advanced in the tested subject areas of Math, English Language Arts, Science, and U.S. History.

Math scores saw the greatest improvement, with 52.6% of students scoring either proficient or advanced. That represents a 5.3% increase over 2021-2022 and a 5.2% increase over the last Pre-Pandemic testing.

English scores were up 4.5% over the previous year, and over 5% higher than pre-Pandemic levels; although, at 46.7% it was the lowest scoring subject.

Science scores were up by 3.5% over the previous year, and U.S. History scores were up by over 2%.

For complete results or to see how your child’s school did, you can go to mdek12.org.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter