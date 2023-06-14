Mississippi teacher programs receive top marks in reading instruction

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s reading teachers are moving to the head of the class.

The National Council on Teacher Quality has recognized Mississippi and Colorado as the top two states for ensuring scientifically based reading instruction in teacher preparation programs.

The rankings are in the Council’s latest report, Teacher Prep Review – Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction.

The report gave Mississippi credit for creating comprehensive policies to promote the science of reading and putting them into action in classrooms.

In 2019, Mississippi fourth graders ranked first in the nation for gains on the National Assessment of Educational Progress

And they held on to those gains in 2022.

Since 2013, Mississippi’s fourth Grade reading ranking has gone from 50th to 21st place.

The National Council on Teacher Quality studied nearly 700 teacher preparation programs across the country for this study.

