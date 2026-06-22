Mississippi woman one of two killed in Louisiana crash

ATHENS, La. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, two people, including a Mississippi woman, were killed during a single-vehicle crash in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on Louisiana Highway 9 near Louisiana Highway 518 around 11:30 a.m. on June 20, 2026. Troopers identified the deceased victims as 22-year-old Katie Barber, of Tylertown, Mississippi, and 14-year-old Benson Brady, of Kentwood, Louisiana.

Troopers said the preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 Ram pick-up truck was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 9 when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Barber and Brady, who were passengers in the Ram, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers said they were both properly restrained.

Louisiana State Police said the driver of the Ram and two passengers, who were properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers said impairment on the part of the driver is not suspected, but standard toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.