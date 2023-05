Mississippi’s Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist, is dead at 32

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tori Bowie’s management announced Wednesday that she was found dead in a Florida home at 32 years old. Bowie, a native of Sandhill, Mississippi, and a Southern Miss track and field alumna, was a star in the 2016 Olympics. She returned from Rio de Janeiro with three medals, including a gold medal from her job anchoring the United States’ 4×100 meter team.